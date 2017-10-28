Longtime concert series brightens winter season

BLUE HILL — In 1978, concert pianist Masanobu Ikemiya, cellist George Sopkin and violinist and conductor Pierre Monteux played a recital together. Led by Dottie Hayes, the concert moved a group of music lovers to form the Blue Hill Concert Association and the concert series held during the winter season.

Established in 1902, the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music School and Festival already had laid the groundwork with its vibrant program and concerts throughout the summer. The winter concert series was seen as a means to boost spirits and draw people out through music during the long, cold season.

For its 40th season, the association has a rich program planned. The upcoming concert series will kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, with Ensemble 4.1 Windtet at The First Congregational Church of Blue Hill.

The piano quintet is comprised of four wind soloists from top German orchestras and Thomas Hoppe, known worldwide as an exceptional collaborative pianist.

On Feb. 11, Canada’s foremost chamber ensemble, the Gryphon Trio, will return to Blue Hill. The ensemble’s singer, soprano Patricia O’Callaghan, has performed at some of the world’s finest venues from London’s Royal Opera House to Le Poisson Rouge in New York.

On Feb. 25, the Parker Quartet will perform. Writing about the quartet’s playing of Bartok and Ligeti, New York Times reviewer Allan Kozinn wrote the quartet “is equally persuasive at both extremes: in the Bartok movement and in Ligeti’s two full-fledged quartets, these musicians brought considerable warmth and richness of tone to sweetly accented themes and gentle chordal writing, and unbridled textural brashness to the more volatile passages.”

As the season’s finale, the Omer Quartet will perform on March 18. The quartet, which won the 2013 Grand Prize and Gold Medal at the 40th Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, is the current resident ensemble of the New England Conservatory’s Professional Quartet Training Program.

In addition to playing remarkable music, each of this year’s four ensembles has offered to provide an outreach program for students, fulfilling the association’s longtime commitment to music education for young people. Concerts are always free of charge for students.

Since its founding in 1978, hundreds of outstanding artists from all over the world have graced the church’s sanctuary. From string quartets to vocal solos, from tangos to scherzos, the offerings have ranged widely from Bach to Martinu, Brahms to Piazolla, and Beethoven to Dussek. Audiences have been treated to light and joy in the dark days of winter.

Back in 1978, the then minister Rev. Curtis Beach realized this might be a good way for the church to reach out in the community and he was instrumental in bringing about this collaboration.

Known for its acoustics, the church heightens the concert experience. The winter light streaming through the stained glass windows during the Sunday afternoon programs has helped to make so many performances unforgettable.

For more information, call 367-2918 or 348-9495 and visit www.bluehillconcertassociation.org.