“Little Mermaid” movie-goers invited to sing along

ELLSWORTH — Meet Ariel, the fun-loving mermaid, sneaky sea witch Ursula, reggae-singing Sebastian and other characters who will greet movie-goers at the screening of Disney Pictures’ “The Little Mermaid” on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. at The Grand.

The cast from Ellsworth High School Show Choir’s upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid” will be on hand to meet families both before and after Sunday’s screening.

In addition, The Grand invites the public to sing along to “Under the Sea!” and any and all other songs sung in the much-praised 1989 animated movie starring Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Samuel E. Wright, Buddy Hackett, Rene Auberjonois, Kenneth Mars and Pat Carroll.

Maine Pet and Aquarium Store is sponsoring the “Little Mermaid Sing-Along” screening.

Tickets cost $10 per adult and $5 per child (12 and under). For more info, call 667-9500 and visit www.grandonline.org.

Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale is proving popular this year. Bucksport High School’s Drama Club will stage its own production of “The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 16-17, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Bucksport Performing Arts Center. Admission costs $8 per adult, $6 for students and seniors and $20 per family.