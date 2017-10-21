Lamoine troupe to stage “The Dining Room”

LAMOINE — Everyone likely knows that old saying “If only these walls could talk.”

Well, it appears that playwright A.R. Gurney has based his play “The Dining Room” on just that premise.

It also appears to be the perfect vehicle for Lamoine Community Arts’ seasoned ensemble of actors to take on for its annual autumn production.

While the play has more than 50 characters, they are performed here by just a dozen actors. With a less nimble company this could be a recipe for disaster —especially in that most of the scenes overlap each other.

With muddy direction or half-baked character development this could leave the audience in total confusion.

Judging, however, from a dress rehearsal at the Lamoine Grange, where the show will open Friday, Oct. 27, the audience will be able to take this interesting, funny, often poignant journey in comfort, and may even, perhaps, be familiar with some stops along the way. Although the action never leaves the handsome dining room of a WASPy, well-to-do home, they will briefly look in on the lives of scores of people and families who have dined, loved, argued, partied, despaired and celebrated in that room for some 50 years.

We first enter the dining room as a possible new occupant considers it as a temporary home for her and her husband’s contemporary, upwardly mobile lifestyle.

What on earth, she wonders, will they ever do with a formal dining room, in their eat-on-the-go and restaurant dining existence. Still there is something about that graceful, opulent room.

As the woman talks with her real estate agent, in the background a rather stiff-collared gent takes his place at the big mahogany dinner table and complains to his maid about finding a seed in his orange juice. Soon this scenario takes over and the other fades away in a pattern that repeats itself again and again during the course of the play.

Director Winn Guglielmo says she was initially concerned about this potentially confusing overlap, and one of her actors, Dan Clement, says he almost took a pass on auditioning for this one after reading the script.

“I didn’t get it,” he confesses. “Didn’t know who the lead character was, or where the story was going.”

Both director and actor seem to have figured it out. Guglielmo manages to introduce the new scenes without seriously upstaging the old, and Clement — who first appears as a circa 1930s schoolboy, desperate to please his officious father —understands, now, that the room itself is the lead character and that this eager boy, the architect, the college kid, the bored housewife, the predacious divorcee, the psychiatrist, the birthday party guests and all the other characters he and other cast members play are merely supporting roles.

So, let’s talk about that lead character, the Dining Room. As per usual, Brent Hutchins — who also plays six characters ranging from a clingy little boy afraid of losing his nanny, to an amorous carpenter putting the moves on the lady of the house — has created a space worthy of the titular billing.

The big rectangular dinner table supported by its spreading central stem, like a tree root; the large Impressionist oil landscape on one of the burgundy-hued walls expressing a certain modernity, countered by the formal ancestor portrait on another wall expressing a determination to honor the past and its traditions, all add up to an elegant yet inviting place to enjoy a repast or conduct the other activities of life.

Portraying those activities and the men, women and children who engage in them is quite a challenge for this cast and crew — oh, the costume changes!

But with 12 days to go they seem to have it all well under control — a few muffed lines, a timing drag in some of the scenes, a tendency, at times, for characters to address the audience rather than each other, are all eminently fixable and it is reasonably safe to say the theatrical meal that Lamoine Community Arts will be serving up in “The Dining Room” will be both delicious and memorable.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday-Saturday Oct. 27-28, and Friday-Saturday, Nov. 3-4, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. For more information, go to www.lamoinearts.org.