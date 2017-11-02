GSA jazz combo to perform in Castine

CASTINE — The power is on in Castine so the public is invited to attend a Friday performance at the Adams School.

Quinn & the Tuplettes, the George Stevens Academy honors jazz combo, will perform for the student body and community members on Friday, Nov. 3, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Unitarian Meeting House.

Various jazz classics may be performed, such as “Leyte,” “So What,” “Take Five,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Grazing In the Grass,” “Black Orchid,” “Soulful Strut,” “A Day In a Life of a Fool,” “Speakeasy & the Chicken.”

Members of the combo include:

Erika Hipsky, alto sax

Sophia Steinbarger, alto & tenor sax

Elana Williamson, vibes

Nellie Haldane, piano

Quinn Stabler, bass

Isla Brownlow, drums

Last year’s combo, known as 6 Blind Mice, placed second at the Berklee College of Music Jazz Festival. In addition, 6 Blind Mice received a gold medal at the Maine State Jazz Festival.

Pianist Nellie Haldane received a MVP award at last year’s Maine State Jazz Festival.

Isla Brownlow (trombone) and Elana Williamson (vibes) auditioned and were accepted to the 2018 All-State Jazz Festival. Elana will play in the All-State Honors Jazz Band and Isla will play in the All-State Jazz Band.