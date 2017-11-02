George Stevens to stage Cole Porter classic “Anything Goes”

BLUE HILL — George Stevens Academy’s theater students and their director Moira McMahon are turning disappointment into something delightful and perhaps even “delovely” with their upcoming production of Cole Porter’s classic musical “Anything Goes.”

Initially they had pinned their hopes on performing “Grease.” Well, at least the students had — McMahon admits she has resisted that musical for years, because it has been done so much — but a snafu in getting the rights to the show dashed their hopes.

McMahon said she had to find something else that was fun, suited her students’ talents and could be obtained fast as time for starting rehearsal was approaching fast. GSA’s production will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, at The Grand in Ellsworth.

She settled on “Anything Goes,” which the school had done six years ago, and has a wonderful cast of characters including a world-weary chanteuse, a crook and his moll, a British royal, a handsome boy and fetching gal, a chorus of gorgeous showgirls all crammed aboard a luxury ocean liner and singing some of the best show tunes ever written.

In addition to the title number, there’s “Delightful, Delovely,” “You’re the Top,” “I Get No Kick From Champagne,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” well the list goes on.

“‘Anything Goes’ fits the diversity of my students, better than ‘Grease,’” McMahon said, “and the female roles are great. I also thought we still had the set, but I was wrong about that. All we had left were the stairs.”

She says they are using the revised 1962 version of the show, which has more of a plot than the original, which was more of a musical revue.

McMahon says it has been especially wonderful to work with her senior performers this year, many of whom she has worked with for four or five years.

“We’ve got it down to a sort of shorthand by now,” she said.

There have, of course, been some challenges. Aside from having to recreate most of the set, and the usual conflict between theater and sports schedules, there are little problems, such as what to do with all the long hair the girls are wearing today, not at all like the stylish bobs of the 1930s in which the play is set.

Still she seems confident that with the help of her choreographer Nancy Buckingham and costumer Marianne Vandiver, her music director, Deborah Reinke, and Steve Orlofsky’s pit orchestra, it will all work out in time for opening night, Friday, Nov. 10.

Toward that end, at a rehearsal, last Sunday afternoon her cast was working hard on one of Buckingham’s challenging tap routines. Instead of looking dejected because they weren’t practicing their “Hand Jive” from “Grease,” they looked as if they were having a blast.

How could they not? It really is such a fun show involving stowaways, celebrity crooks and redeeming romance. The chorus girls looked adorable in Vandiver’s sailor outfits, the boys handsome in their uniforms and Maira Vandiver who plays Reno, the famous nightclub singer, looked like, well, a star, in scarlet chiffon as she led the chorus in a rousing rendition of “Anything Goes.”

When they moved on to another tap number it was considerably rougher around the edges and for a while there McMahon looked more like a cop trying to control a prison riot than a show director. But after a few run-throughs, it started to come together rather nicely and the taps sound more like a rhythm section than random machine gun fire.

All in all, it’s very doubtful that when the curtain closes on the two shows that either the performers or the audience will be regretting it wasn’t “Grease.”

“Anything Goes” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, at The Grand. To reserve seats, call 667-9500 and visit www.grandonline.org.