The hole story: myths swirl around the doughnut’s origin

New Englanders have had a love affair with doughnuts since at least the 17th century. Probably the Dutch should be credited with bringing the idea of fried sweet dough to America.

Doughnuts were a most democratic treat. They were fried aboard coastal ships, in logging camps, and in fine hotels. They appeared at picnics and at formal afternoon teas.

Myth-makers have invented colorful explanations for the doughnut’s shape. The most far-fetched story that I have read is that a young woman living along the Pony Express line cut holes in her donuts so that she could fling them to her favorite rider when he passed. My hat is off to anyone who can catch multiple donuts on fingers or the barrel of a gun while galloping by.

A sensible woman would have put the doughnuts in a sack and hung them from a fencepost to be grabbed.

A more local legend attributes the shape of doughnuts to the spokes of a ship’s wheel. Supposedly, a helmsman could stack doughnuts on the spokes in order to snack while steering. It’s true that the ring shape could help in multitasking. But the simplest explanation is the most logical: cutting a hole in the center eliminates doughy, undercooked middles.

My recipe for doughnuts comes from “The Machias Cook Book,” which was published in 1899. This excellent community cookbook, compiled by Mrs. Willis H. Allen, has no explanatory preface but was probably a fundraising project for the Congregational Church. The title page states that it was “presented to the Ladies’ Social Circle.” Presumably this group was attached to what is now called the Church of Christ at Machias, because a frontispiece shows an image of that building.

“The Machias Cook Book” includes eight doughnut recipes, which is a testament to their continuing popularity. None of the recipes indicates how much flour to use. Half of the doughnut recipes don’t even mention flour and assume the reader will know how much to add and to figure out how much would make a dough of the right consistency.

Doughnuts are easy to make if you keep a few things in mind. Do not roll the dough out too thick: half an inch is the maximum. Recheck the temperature of the oil! The temperature can jump 100 degrees in the time it takes to remove, drain, and sugar the first few and add more doughnuts to the pot.

Prepare as if for a surgical operation because things move fast. A silicone mitt, tongs or a long fork, and a thermometer are very useful. You will need a plate covered with paper towels. A pot lid to smother possible fire is a wise precaution (don’t ask why I know this). I used an 8½-inch wide pot. If you use a wider pot, you will need more oil to reach a depth of 3 inches.

Maine Doughnuts

¾ cup sour milk (pour 2 Tbsps. white vinegar in a measuring cup, fill to ¾-line with milk)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. ginger or nutmeg

3½ cups all-purpose flour

3 Tbsps. melted sweet butter

1 egg, beaten

about 2¼ quarts vegetable oil

Cinnamon Sugar Topping

2 tsps. ground cinnamon

2 Tbsps. granulated sugar

Mix the milk with vinegar and let it stand for 30 minutes. Whisk the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Mix the sour milk, melted butter, and beaten egg together and add all at once to the dry ingredients. Stir until a uniform dough forms. Refrigerate the dough for at least 30 minutes.

Place one-third of the dough on a floured board. Dust with flour if needed to make the dough firm enough to roll. Roll out the dough to a uniform ¼ inch to ½ inch thick. Cut out doughnuts with a floured cutter and put them on wax paper. Refrigerate the dough rings for a few minutes if they seem to be getting soft.

Pour 3 inches of fresh vegetable oil in a pot on the stovetop. Heat on medium low until the oil reaches 360 degrees F. Use a fork to gently lower three doughnuts into the hot oil. Turn the doughnuts with a long fork or tongs once the bottom side is medium golden brown. They will take about 1 minute for each side. When the second side is the same color, remove the doughnuts with tongs or a long fork and drain them quickly on paper towels. While they are still warm, dip the donuts, if you wish, in a bowl of cinnamon sugar. Fry all the doughnut holes together as well.

Yield: about 2 dozen doughnuts, depending on the diameter of your cutter.