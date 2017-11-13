See ya pizza, this dough is for calzones

Since the “hurricane storm,” calzones, a stuffed, half-moon shaped pie, have become a regular menu item in our house.

The dough, really just pizza dough, can be purchased at most markets in the frozen food section. The fillings, things like savory sausages, ground meats, spicy robust sauces, cheeses and fresh chopped veggies, are easily adapted to the contents of your refrigerator and the creativity of the chef. Think of calzones like your favorite pizza, only inside-out.

The calzone originated in Naples, Italy, during the 18th century as just that, a “walk-around pizza.” There are many regional recipe variations of calzones, often stuffed with cheeses such as ricotta, mozzarella, provolone or Parmesan. We also enjoy fresh, local ricotta, even feta and goat cheese.

Calzones are the ultimate in street food, that’s why we love them, because they are so easy to eat. And as I learned when living off the grid, a calzone also makes a quick and easy “hot” lunch.

Individually wrapped in aluminum foil, a calzone may be reheated in a toaster oven or traditional 350-degree F oven. This pizza pie also gets nice and toasty on the corner of the wood stove. My husband claims a calzone is quite delicious when heated on top of the engine manifold of a lobster boat.

Just be cautious when working around heat sources not designed for heating food!

The recipe for Broccoli Calzones comes from my archives. The broccoli flavor is enhanced with an herbal seasoning like basil or rosemary. By using only ricotta cheese, this pie is easily eaten out of hand. Add some mozzarella cheese to the mixture if you can eat it with a knife and fork.