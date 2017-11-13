PHOTO BY CHERYL WIXSON See ya pizza, this dough is for calzones November 13, 2017 by Cheryl Wixson on Columnists, Food, Lifestyle, Maine Dish Since the “hurricane storm,” calzones, a stuffed, half-moon shaped pie, have become a regular menu item in our house. The dough, really just pizza dough, can be purchased at most markets in the frozen food section. The fillings, things like savory sausages, ground meats, spicy robust sauces, cheeses and fresh chopped veggies, are easily adapted to the contents of your refrigerator and the creativity of the chef. Think of calzones like your favorite pizza, only inside-out. The calzone originated in Naples, Italy, during the 18th century as just that, a “walk-around pizza.” There are many regional recipe variations of calzones, often stuffed with cheeses such as ricotta, mozzarella, provolone or Parmesan. We also enjoy fresh, local ricotta, even feta and goat cheese. Calzones are the ultimate in street food, that’s why we love them, because they are so easy to eat. And as I learned when living off the grid, a calzone also makes a quick and easy “hot” lunch. Individually wrapped in aluminum foil, a calzone may be reheated in a toaster oven or traditional 350-degree F oven. This pizza pie also gets nice and toasty on the corner of the wood stove. My husband claims a calzone is quite delicious when heated on top of the engine manifold of a lobster boat. Just be cautious when working around heat sources not designed for heating food! The recipe for Broccoli Calzones comes from my archives. The broccoli flavor is enhanced with an herbal seasoning like basil or rosemary. By using only ricotta cheese, this pie is easily eaten out of hand. Add some mozzarella cheese to the mixture if you can eat it with a knife and fork. Broccoli Calzones Wrap these in foil and freeze for a quick lunch. Reheat in toaster oven, on top of woodstove or engine manifold. 1½ cups chopped broccoli 1½ cups ricotta cheese 1½ cups tomato sauce Fresh chopped herbs, or dried herbs (rosemary, basil, garlic, thyme) to taste Sea salt and fresh pepper to taste One lb. pizza dough (can be purchased in supermarket) Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. On a well-floured surface, let the pizza dough come to room temperature. Divide the dough into six portions, each about 2.5 ounces. Let rest. Peel the thick stems of the broccoli and chop the broccoli into a small dice. In a medium bowl, add the chopped broccoli, ricotta cheese and tomato sauce. Stir to mix, and then season to taste with sea salt, fresh pepper, and herbs. Roll the dough into 8-inch circles. Measure about ½ cup of filling into each circle. Fold the dough over, and pinch the edges to seal. Cut a slit in the top for steam to escape. Bake on a sheet pan, or directly on an oven stone, until the filling is bubbly and the dough is golden, about 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool on a rack. Makes six calzones. Nutritional information per calzone: 249 calories, 12 grams protein, 35 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fat, 464 mg. sodium, 3 grams fiber. Bio Latest Posts Cheryl Wixson"Maine Dish" columnist Cheryl Wixson lives and cooks in Stonington. Her passion for organic Maine products led to the creation of her business, Cheryl Wixson's Kitchen. She welcomes food-related questions and comments at [email protected] or www.cherylwixsonskitchen.com. Latest posts by Cheryl Wixson (see all) See ya pizza, this dough is for calzones - November 13, 2017 Draw warmth from lobster corn chowder - October 31, 2017 Spicing up cauliflower Buffalo-style - October 17, 2017