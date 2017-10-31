Draw warmth from lobster corn chowder

There’s nothing like a driving rain and gale force winds to whet one’s appetite for a hot chowder. Just imagine the comfort of wrapping your hand around a warm mug and inhaling the earthy, steamy aroma of the broth. With your spoon, slowly savor the creamy taste on your tongue, gently chew the perfectly cooked morsels and feel the heat radiating down to your belly.

No matter what the weather, any recipe that makes you feel like that is a good cup of chowder. Which is why cooking is so much fun; it’s both an art (of feeling what will taste and feel good), and a science (of what works).

The recipe for Maine Lobster & Corn Chowder elevates a favorite comfort food, Corn Chowder, to luxury status. Most corn chowders get their creaminess from canned creamed corn and canned milk. In Maine Lobster & Corn Chowder, I cooked frozen corn kernels and cubed potato with clam juice, then pureed about 1 cup of the mixture in the blender.

The result was the same, creamy texture of canned corn, without the extra chemical additives. Replacing the canned milk with cream did the same thing. That’s the art of cooking with real food.

The lobster meat I used was frozen, as a wealth of summer visitors leaves us with plenty of leftovers. Five pounds of lobsters cooked and picked will yield about one pound of meat. Gently cooking the lobster in butter before adding to the chowder preserves the texture of the meat. Aging the stew, if you can wait, only improves the flavor.