Time to say boo!

It’s nearly time to dress up your child and/or dog for Halloween.

We found costumes for both at T.J. Maxx.

The High Street store had Snow White dresses as well as Greek goddess outfits with white flowing gowns. Both are $24.99. They ranged in size from small to medium.

T.J. also has devil outfits, including red cape, mask and a staff for $19.99. The devil outfits are listed one size fits all four to ten.

We were fond of a bulldozer costume, which fits over a regular outfit with straps. One side of the costume opens with a Velcro strap for easy entrance and exit.

T.J. Maxx also had ice cream cone and candy corn costumes for children for $19.99.

For dogs, T.J. has a festive orange and black neck wrap called a “scrunchy.” Similar to what you used to pull your hair back in the 90’s only this is for your dog’s neck.

If you have a more manageable dog, T.J. also has bumble bee costumes that fit around your dog’s trunk.

If you just need an accessory, such as a beard or a sword, go to Renys on High Street. Renys doesn’t carry full costumes but they have an aisle full of Halloween outfit accoutrements.

You also can find costumes at The Clothes Encounter on Water Street and at Goodwill.

