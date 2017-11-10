Layer up and stay warm

We know you don’t want to hear about cold weather gear but winter is coming. Also, the Ellsworth Marden’s is freshly stocked with apparel for all.

We found dozens of snowsuits for babies. Sizes range from 12 months to 3T. Those are in pink or blue and cost $12.99.

Marden’s also has winter coats for babies, including a fabulous little faux fur leopard print coat for someone who wears an 18 months size.

We found a few coats for school-age children. An OshKosh orange and navy coat in size 7 was a standout.

Marden’s also has many quilted bib overalls for men by Dickies. Those are $29.99 and we saw them in medium and large. There also were men’s winter coats, a few by Dickies, U.S. Polo Association and other brands.

We were most excited to discover base layers for men, women and children by an Australian brand called Le Bent.

The tops and bottoms are made of a bamboo merino blend. They have great reviews online. We found an assortment of black and gray tops and bottoms ranging from small to large. Men’s and women’s sizes are $19.99 each. Children’s are $17.99.

Marden’s also has a table of Le Bent ski and snowboard socks for $7.99.

