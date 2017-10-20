Get your gourd

Pumpkins are the symbol of all the great things for fall: changing leaves, pumpkin pie, scary movies, jack-o-lanterns, trick-or-treating, Brach’s pumpkin candy and witches.

If you are looking for fresh pumpkins for carving, we found lots of them in many sizes at Simons Hancock Farm & Greenhouses and at Mainescape Garden Center in Blue Hill.

If you want pumpkins to use year after year, go to The Bud Connection on Main Street in Ellsworth.

We found an orange pumpkin about the size of a sugar pumpkin in a lightweight material for $11.95. There also was a small pumpkin formed out of grapevine for $5.95.

And for your desk, the flower shop has tiny felted pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns, made by Susan Tripp for $15. There also is a felted witch, a felted cauldron and felted ghosts.

Giveaway time: The Ellsworth American is giving away a three-piece AtmosFX digital decorating kit, so you can have the coolest house every holiday, not just on Halloween.

To enter, send your name and number to [email protected]. Put “decorate” in the subject line. Or call 667-2576 and ask for Jennifer. Leave a voicemail with your name and number.

Winner must be able to pick up the kit at The American’s office at 30 Water St. in Ellsworth. Entries accepted until Oct. 25, 2017 at 5 p.m.