Angela Faneuf and Todd Desautels of Blue Hill carved this 400-plus-pound pumpkin for the Acadia Oktoberfest in Southwest Harbor. If this kind of intricate carve is beyond your skill set, we've got a holiday decoration contest giveaway for you to enter. We're giving away a three-piece Digital Decorating Kit by AtmosFX. See details below. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANGELA FANEUF AND TODD DESAUTELS Get your gourd October 20, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Columnists, Gone Shopping, Lifestyle Pumpkins are the symbol of all the great things for fall: changing leaves, pumpkin pie, scary movies, jack-o-lanterns, trick-or-treating, Brach's pumpkin candy and witches. If you are looking for fresh pumpkins for carving, we found lots of them in many sizes at Simons Hancock Farm & Greenhouses and at Mainescape Garden Center in Blue Hill. If you want pumpkins to use year after year, go to The Bud Connection on Main Street in Ellsworth. We found an orange pumpkin about the size of a sugar pumpkin in a lightweight material for $11.95. There also was a small pumpkin formed out of grapevine for $5.95. And for your desk, the flower shop has tiny felted pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns, made by Susan Tripp for $15. There also is a felted witch, a felted cauldron and felted ghosts. Giveaway time: The Ellsworth American is giving away a three-piece AtmosFX digital decorating kit, so you can have the coolest house every holiday, not just on Halloween. To enter, send your name and number to [email protected]. Put "decorate" in the subject line. Or call 667-2576 and ask for Jennifer. Leave a voicemail with your name and number. Winner must be able to pick up the kit at The American's office at 30 Water St. in Ellsworth. Entries accepted until Oct. 25, 2017 at 5 p.m.