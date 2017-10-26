Windy with a chance of succulence

The great-grandson of the founder of the Casa Santos Lima winery has more names than a Mississippi deputy sheriff.

But winery owner José Luís Santos Lima Oliveira da Silva’s name is standard fare in his native Portugal. Equally true to their native soil is his Bons Ventos red wine blend. The name means “good winds” and it really has everything a fair wind might blow your way: medium-body, aged in oak, silky, ripe, juicy, dark fruits, a smooth finish and better balance than a Flying Wallenda (whoops, wrong nationality).

Bons Ventos is a blend of four varietals, only one of which rings a bell (Camarate). This is significant. Portuguese wines never have been household words in the New World and even elsewhere in Europe because of the unfamiliar, hard to pronounce grape varieties. Which is another way of saying there is much to discover.

We discovered Bons Ventos at Rooster Brother. Then we discovered the price: $7.95. It is more than a bargain. It is a gift. We bought two.