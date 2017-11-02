The magnificent seven

What is it with the number 7? Is it really lucky? Is it just naturally popular? Does it ignite some primal affinity?

We don’t know. All we know is that there are seven dwarfs and seven samurai. And seven sacraments (non-Catholics should skip to the next item). And don’t forget the Seven Wonders of the World, the seven swans a swimmin’ and the seven days of the week, not to mention “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” And the always enjoyable Seven Capital Sins.

But it wasn’t the number 7 that lured us toward 7 Moons 2016 California red blend. It was the numbers 9.99 — the price (Hannaford).

In the valley of the vine, red blends are frequently delightful. Especially in the under-$10 section of the valley. A cunning blend means multiple flavors and aromas. A carefully considered blend is rewarded with balance — that happy marriage of fruit, acid and tannins. Even so, as we studied the label on the back of the bottle, we were seized by an ancient, nameless dread. The source of our unease was, literally, the source of 7 Moons — it was a blend of SEVEN different grapes. THAT’S TOO MANY! That’s not a marriage … that’s an orgy.

Then we recalled that the winemakers in Chateauneuf-du-Pape in the southern Rhone work with as many as 13 grapes to create wines of great distinction. Additional consolation followed a rereading of the 7 Moons source grapes: syrah, merlot, petite syrah, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, grenache and … zinfandel!

Remember the old margarine jingle: “Everything’s better with Blue Bonnet on it”? Well, that’s how we feel about zinfandel. You could pour it over roadkill, over an ashtray full of cigarette butts. Zinfandel improves everything it touches.

Bottom line: 7 Moons red blend is light, fruity and delicious. Fill your goblet to the top. You’ll be in seventh heaven.