Against medical advice

Today’s topic is tick removal.

Should you discover one of these malevolent little suckers on a valuable body part, you are instructed by the Department of Public Health to use fine-tipped tweezers to remove it. “Gently pull the tick straight out until it lets go of your skin. Put the tick in a jar or Ziploc bag and save it in the freezer for later identification, if necessary.”

Now … let’s get serious. A week ago at the YMCA, we discovered a teeny-tiny tick burrowed into our right quadriceps. The bullseye ring was forming around it. Do you really think we went looking for tweezers?

We uttered a salty oath, seized the little bastard between thumb and pointer, and yanked him out of our blameless leg. Because the gym’s weight room is, unaccountably, not stocked with jars or Ziploc bags, we folded him into a paper towel.

There are many kinds of ticks: dog ticks, deer ticks, cow ticks and pigeon ticks, among others. The one you don’t want is the smallest one: the deer tick. The nurse at our doctor’s office identified the perpetrator of our penetration as — you guessed it — a deer tick. Darn. But she was calm about the whole business, saying we had probably caught the little guy before he could do any real harm. Let’s hope.

In any event, we felt the occasion should be marked with an alcoholic beverage poured into a large glass. By a nice coincidence, our birthday had just come and gone. The occasion being what it was, a kind and generous lady had bestowed on us a bottle of Penley Estate 2015 Coonawarra cabernet sauvignon (John Edwards, $16.95).

Cabernet sauvignons, like ticks, come in a surprising variety of iterations. This range of character has much to do with the grape’s geographical range. Cabs do well in France, Chile, the USA, Australia, South Africa and Argentina. And a bunch of other places. Each disparate terroir imparts distinct characteristics: black cherry here, black currants over there and, way over yonder, licorice. Coonawarra, as the name might suggest, hails from Australia.

Because we don’t believe in spending more on a bottle of wine than we would spend for an Egg McMuffin, our experience with Australian wines is limited to all things Yellow Tail. Thus it was we were unprepared for the Coonawarra experience.

It comes out of the bottle dense, freighted with accents, aromas and flavors too numerous to count until it’s had time to breathe. And don’t think it’s breathing just because you opened the bottle. You have to decant this one into something big to attain maximum aeration — a large salad bowl would be good, a children’s wading pool would be better.

After 20 minutes or so you can take a delicate sip and try to separate the olives from the cassis and the cedar from the licorice. Not complaining: it’s as high in alcohol (15 percent) as it is high in flavor. But it takes a big wine to kill a little tick.

It’s been a little over a week. No symptoms. Cheers!