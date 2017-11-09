Bringing food and friendship, rug hookers come to Orland

ORLAND — Town Clerk Connie Brown had a busy day running the polling station at the gym of the Orland Community Center on Tuesday. Meanwhile, her mother, Betty Larson, was hard at work just down the hall, where she led a different form of community engagement.

Over homemade cookies and scones, Larson and 25 to 30 other women were engaged in the centuries-old art of rug hooking, where rugs are made by pulling wool through a sheet of linen.

On each sheet of linen was a pattern that resembled an unfinished coloring book. The rug hookers pulled dyed wool through the linen to fill in the pattern and bring it to life.

The craft has been popular in North America for over 200 years, and Larson has been at if for at least 60 of those.

“My mother taught me,” the 90-year-old said. “She was rug hooking long before I was.”

A Bucksport resident, Larson formed a rug hooking group called Always on Tuesdays. Each Tuesday, the group meets at the house of one of its members, who live in towns across the Bangor and Bucksport area.

The group started meeting in the 1970s, and since then its members have formed very close-knit rugs, wall-hangings, pillow cases and, most importantly, friendships.

“It’s an amazing group of ladies,” said Glee Honders, 66, of Verona Island.

Always on Tuesdays is one of many rug hooking groups across the state. Members of those various groups were at Tuesday’s gathering.

“Of all the groups I’ve been with, rug hooking is the friendliest group of ladies,” said Joyce Knowles, a Nobleboro resident who is part of the Damariscotta-based rug hooking group Kindred Spirits.

Knowles taught her friend, Wheatfield resident Deena Bennett, how to rug hook many years ago while they worked at Bath Iron Works. The two would practice their hobby during lunch breaks, which earned them the nickname “the tailgate hookers,” Knowles recalled with a laugh.

“I like the simplicity of it,” the 71-year-old said of her craft. She used thick lengths of wool to give her piece a primitive style, as rug hookers called it.

Other ladies used thinner lengths of wool, which is more difficult to work with but can give a piece a more refined look.

At one point, most of the rug hookers gathered to admire a very fine rug that Orrington resident Jody DeCesere was working on.

“I couldn’t hook like that if my life depended on it,” one woman whispered to another as she looked at the rug, which depicted a brilliantly colored scene filled with lions, plants and intricate patterns.

“I liked all the colors and the busy-ness of it,” said DeCesere, who bought the pattern on Etsy from the Oregon-based artist David Galchutt. “It’s a big challenge.”

Though voting day can be an alienating experience for some people, this group was bound by wool and friendship.

“We have a wonderful time here,” Larson said.