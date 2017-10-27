Word festival a success

The first Word Blue Hill Literary Arts Festival, held Oct. 20-22, was a success. the many and diverse workshops were either full or overflowing and over 100 people turned out for the opening event where “A Gambler’s Anatomy” author and part-time Blue Hill resident Jonathan Lethem was interviewed by Slate magazine critic Laura Miller.

The crawl ended at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill with a reading by Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum, New York poet melissa christine goodrum accompanied by jazz musicians John Gallagher (bass) and Danny Fisher-Lochhead (sax).