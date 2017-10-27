Poet Henry Finch (center) a former Brooksville resident and teacher who recently moved to Vermont, kicks off the first Word Blue Hill Literary Arts Festival’s Poetry Crawl at the Blue Hill Wine Shop on Saturday, Oct. 21. Holbrook Williams of Brooklin (right) is asking a question. PHOTO COURTSY OF SARAH PEBWORTH Word festival a success October 27, 2017 on Arts & living, Lifestyle The first Word Blue Hill Literary Arts Festival, held Oct. 20-22, was a success. the many and diverse workshops were either full or overflowing and over 100 people turned out for the opening event where “A Gambler’s Anatomy” author and part-time Blue Hill resident Jonathan Lethem was interviewed by Slate magazine critic Laura Miller. The crawl ended at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill with a reading by Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum, New York poet melissa christine goodrum accompanied by jazz musicians John Gallagher (bass) and Danny Fisher-Lochhead (sax).