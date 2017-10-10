Isle au Haut’s Linda Greenlaw to speak about new mystery

ELLSWORTH — A shiver hitch is a very old nautical knot once used to haul masts and spars around a shipyard. The word “shiver” refers to the grooved wheel in a pulley block — called sheave and pronounced “shiv” — used with a length of line to tie the hitch.

The ominous-sounding term is an apt title for Isle au Haut/Surry author and fisherman Linda Greenlaw’s latest Jane Bunker mystery (St. Martin’s Press, 2017, $24.99) set in the depths of a classic Maine winter. Greenlaw will speak about “Shiver Hitch” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Ellsworth Public Library. Admission is free.

Well known for her first book “The Hungry Ocean: A Swordboat Captain’s Journey published in 2000, Greenlaw is noted for being the first and only female swordfish captain in the Grand Banks Fleet. As captain of the Gloucester-based Hannah Boden, she was featured in Sebastian Junger’s bestselling “The Perfect Storm: The Perfect Storm: A True Story of Men Against the Sea.” Junger called her “one of the best captains, period, on the entire East Coast.”

Since then Greenlaw, who mainly lobster fishes these days, has authored many books ranging from “Fishermen are Liars” to “Recipes from a Small Island.” “Shiver Hitch” is the third book in her Jane Bunker mystery series.

Bunker a former Miami homicide cop, now works as a marine insurance investigator and part-time deputy sheriff in the Maine town of Green Haven.

When Bunker is called to the remote Acadia Island to assess the damages from a house fire, she also finds a badly burned body in the charred rubble, and it turns out that the victim is a wealthy woman who just happens to be one of the most hated people in town.

Greenlaw will be available to sign copies of “Shiver Hitch” at the Oct. 12 event. BookStacks of Bucksport will furnish the books. For more info, contact the library at 667-6363 and visit www.lindagreenlawbook.com.