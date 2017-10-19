House inspires Polly Earl to put down roots

WINTER HARBOR — The house at 34 Sargent St. first caught Polly Earl’s eye in 1981.

She was in between jobs at the time and the old wooden structure appealed to her as a place to settle down. She made a list of pros and cons: it offered a “spectacular view” of Cadillac Mountain from the second floor, but the $17,000 price tag was daunting.

The house ended up selling to a couple from Connecticut and life went on for Earl. Today she lives in the Aroostook County town of Fort Fairfield, where she works as an outreach consultant for children who are deaf and hard of hearing. She also works part time at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, where she teaches language development and American Sign Language.

Winter Harbor has still held a special place in her heart over the years, though. The paternal side of her family has deep roots there, and in October 2015 she made one of her return visits to the coastal community.

Driving down Sargent Street, she saw an orange-lettered, black-and-white background “For Sale” sign in front of number 34 and “almost drove off the road.”

“I just couldn’t believe my little house was for sale,” she said.

But indeed it was. The couple that bought it 34 years earlier, John and Cindy Miller, had spent time each summer on Sargent Street working to restore the old home: putting in new wiring, patching the roof and more. There remained much more work to do, however, and in Earl they saw someone who could pick up the renovation torch and carry it forward.

“The reason I am pretty sure the Millers sold it to me was because I wanted to restore it,” Earl said, “and that was their intention all the years, too. Everybody else wanted to gut it and make it modern.”

The sale closed in May 2016 and Earl began working that same day. The roof was the first item of business, and rotten wood was replaced with new lumber and the entire roof was re-shingled. Removing two brick chimneys was the next task and Earl said it was “fun, throwing bricks out the window.”

Adam Sargent from Lamoine and his business partner did the roof work, while David Wells of Atlantic Chimney in Gouldsboro helped remove the chimneys. Earl is serving as her own general contractor because she said she “wanted to be directly involved with each step of the process and also learn along the way.”

Since buying the house she has spent her weeks working in The County and weekends working in Winter Harbor.

The 41-foot-by-26-foot house is believed to have been built by Elijah Bickford in 1841, a twin to the home that still stands next door and is now used as a bed and breakfast. Families came and went through Earl’s house over the years, and among the modern-day owners were lobsterman and town harbormaster Doug Torrey and later on Winter Harbor native and one-time town manager Bruce McKay.

After addressing the roof and chimneys, along with putting up some drywall, Earl turned her attention to the biggest challenge of all — fixing the foundation. In this case “fix” meant “replace,” and to replace meant moving the house. The house sat on a foundation of natural stones and its position was a precarious one.

Ken Jordan, who owns a building moving and rigging business in Waltham, was called in. Over the course of two days, Earl said, Jordan’s crew jacked the house up and then slid it off the old stone foundation and onto wood pilings and steel beams stacked in the front yard.

“It was pretty crazy,” said Earl.

Once the house had been moved, Jason Tracey of Prospect Harbor came in with an excavator to take out the old rocks and dig a hole for the new foundation. Joel Wilson of Champion Concrete in Franklin then came and poured concrete for the new foundation.

“They were all such a great team,” said Earl of the local crews.

Also great, Earl said, is the welcome she has received from her neighbors and others in town. It started on the day the sale closed, when her across-the-road neighbor Jane Keegan came and asked Earl if she was the new owner. When Earl said she was, Keegan told her, “We’re so happy you’re here.”

“I was pretty happy to be here, too,” Earl recalled. “It was great, and it’s just snowballed since then. Everybody’s been so welcoming to me and interested in the house.”

Earl said everyone she meets seems to have a story about the house. One person, for example, told her it was used to house Navy personnel during World War II.

Family stories of Winter Harbor abound for Earl, thanks in part to her grandmother Myra Smith Earl who authored a book called “Fond Memory.” It details her memories of growing up in the town, and among those was riding across Frenchman Bay to Bar Harbor in a rowboat as a young child.

Going to her grandmother’s house, Earl said, was always “a real thrill.” It stands on the other side of town from Sargent Street and just above the harbor. Earl described Myra as “one of those classic old, refined Mainers that just adored Winter Harbor.”

Her book “Fond Memory” that grew out of that affection was not published until after her death because decades ago publishers did not see oral history-type books as money makers. Earl well remembers the labor that went in to making the book a reality, however.

“All of my life she was working on it,” she said of her grandmother. “We’d hear her typing away on her little Corona typewriter.”

“Fond Memory” was initially published in 1993, about 20 years after Myra died. Earl said the family is working on getting it reprinted because there are no unsold copies left of the first edition.

The work Earl has done on her Sargent Street home, where she hopes to retire in a couple of years, has been possible because of knowledge she has obtained from different sources. Her ex-husband was a carpenter, and they did renovation work in other houses they lived in.

She also has a number of friends who are carpenters, contractors and builders, and she said they “have been excited about this crazy adventure” she has embarked on. Earl watches YouTube videos to learn about techniques she isn’t already familiar with.

Earl also watches the HGTV show “Rehab Addict,” where host Nicole Curtis restores old homes.

“She is a woman after my own heart,” said Earl of Curtis.

What’s next on the list? Earl said the sills, which have mostly rotted out, need to be replaced before the home is moved back and onto its new foundation. Windows, some of which are original and have the old, wavy glass in them, all need to be replaced, and then there is more drywall to put up.

Walls then need to be painted and the floors will need to be refinished, and Earl wants to re-plumb the house. She is trying to decide on what type of green heating system she will use to keep the house warm.

Earl would like to put French doors on the back, western side of the house and add a deck. The rocks from the foundation and the bricks from the chimneys are piled in the backyard, and she plans to use them to make rock walls and walkways, respectively.

“I’m trying to re-purpose as much as I can,” she said.

As she works to create a living space for the next chapter of her life in a place steeped in family history, Earl can sum up her overall feeling about the project in eight words.

“It’s pretty cool to be coming back home,” she said.