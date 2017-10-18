Final schedule set for literary festival

BLUE HILL — Word, the literary arts festival debuting Oct. 20-22, has announced the lineup for Spoken Words, its Saturday evening storytelling event, as well as the authors, vendors and activities featured at Saturday’s Literary Marketplace. The complete list of participants and schedules is at www.wordfestival.org.

The marketplace will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill’s Jonathan Fisher Hall and at Duffy-Wescott American Legion Post 85. Spoken Words will start in the church at 7 p.m.

The Blue Hill Books booth at the marketplace will be the site for festival authors’ book signings, on a schedule available at the festival website. Other booksellers will be there, along with craftspeople offering wares from handmade paper to handcrafted books. Various nonprofit organizations will offer information and answer questions.

Word itself will have a booth, selling book bags and clothing with the Word logo and offering festival-goers the chance to design and print their own Word keepsakes.

Marketplace activities will be centered at the Legion hall. Starting at 2 p.m., teacher, children’s book author and world traveler Kelly Cunnane will offer an interactive workshop with African artifacts and will help participants dress like characters in her books.

All day long, the Blue Hill Mountain Word Board, sponsored by Blue Hill Heritage Trust, will collect three-word thoughts on Blue Hill Mountain. Participants also will be invited to add a line or two to a group poem. The word board and poem will be displayed the following morning at the Word brunch, starting at 10 a.m. at Mainescape.

In the Dolly Fisher Room at the church, a few marketplace vendors will offer readings and discussions on topics ranging from self-publishing to elder writers. Blue Hill Harbor School Poets will host an open-mic reading by young-adult poets.

As part of Word’s Poetry Crawl, Bea Gates will recite her poems at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the store Mae in downtown Blue Hill.

Food will be available for sale all day at the church. After the marketplace closes at 5 p.m., the room will be transformed into a cafe and dinner will be served at 6 p.m., directly following the conclusion of Word’s Poetry Crawl in the sanctuary upstairs.

At 7 p.m. everyone is invited upstairs again for Spoken Words, which is free and open to the public. The storytelling event will focus on local and personal histories.

Bob Quinn, operator of the mailboat to Eagle Island off Deer Isle, will talk about the past and present of the island where he and his wife live year-round. Retired Maine State Police officer Steve Pickering of Blue Hill, also a mystery writer, will describe some of his experiences in law enforcement over the years.

John Dennis of Presque Isle, former cultural director for the Micmac tribe, will offer stories from his traditions as a member of the Eskasoni Mi’kmaq Nation. Professional storyteller Jude Lamb of Lamoine will portray her fourth-great-grandmother and Eunice Lakeman Hoar will perform a story passed down orally in her family.

Actor and teacher Amy Roeder, education director at Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor, will offer her own personal history. Theater artist Amy Grant will perform a piece from “Wading In,” which she describes as “a show about doing it anyway.” Grant is owner of Blue Hill’s Peninsula Metamorphic Arts and Learning Inc.

Catherine Weiss, born and raised in Blue Hill, will perform a slam poetry piece. Weiss now lives in western Massachusetts, where she is Grand Slam Champion of Northampton Poetry.

Word will begin Friday evening, Oct. 20, with a keynote event featuring novelist Jonathan Lethem and critic Laura Miller. Other events include Saturday workshops for adults and children at Blue Hill Public Library and New Surry Theatre open rehearsal at Blue Hill Town Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday, the festival’s concluding event. For more info, call 374-5632 and visit www.wordfestival.org.