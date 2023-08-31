SURRY — According to the American Bird Conservancy, North American grassland bird species such as bobolinks have experienced a 53 percent decline in population since 1970. This is mostly a result of habitat loss as these species lose their breeding and wintering grounds to human disturbances. In Surry, a group of concerned citizens is taking matters into their own hands.
The local conservation effort began with Susan Hand Shetterly, a nature writer and Surry resident, after she heard Laura Suomi-Lecker speak at a Downeast Audubon event. Suomi-Lecker is technical director at Somerset County Soil & Water Conservation District in Skowhegan and founder and director of Ag Allies, a statewide program started in 2016 with the goal of helping Maine residents make space for grassland birds across the landscape.
• The bobolink’s scientific name, Dolichonyx oryzivorus, translates to “long-clawed devourer of rice.”
• A flock of bobolinks is called a chain.
• Bobolinks migrate to central South America each year in the winter, flying hundreds of miles a day and roughly 12,000 miles round-trip.
• A migrating bobolink is able to use the Earth’s magnetic field to orient itself because of the iron oxide that is found in bristles of its nasal cavity and in tissues around the olfactory bulb and nerve.
• When they come north to nest, males set up territories that range from one to two acres.
• When they’re nesting, bobolinks won’t fly away when startled but will run to take a predator’s attention away from the nest.
• The bobolink likely gets its common name from its song, which can be heard as the phrase “Bob o’ Lincoln.”
• At the end of summer, males molt their striking black and yellow feathers and take on a buff and brown female-like plumage.