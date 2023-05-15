“Little Shop of Horrors,” ACT’s spring musical, opens on the Higgins Demas stage at MDIHS Friday, June 2. Pictured here are cast member Daxx Hochman and Natalie Nelson who plays Seymour, holding little Audrey II.
Musical Director Sonia Berghoff and band leader Nick Roberts work on accompaniment for ACT’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opens June 2.
NAN LINCOLN PHOTOs
BAR HARBOR — The Acadia Community Theater is gearing up for its spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” which will be performed on the Higgins Demas Stage at Mount Desert Island High School June 2-10.
At a recent rehearsal, Director Angel Hochman put her cast through its paces with a run- through.
While still rough around the edges, the production showed promise and gave an idea of Hochman’s take on some of the darker themes of the comedy, which include domestic abuse and, of course, murder by plant.
In the movie version with Steve Martin, and in some of the staged versions I have seen, the role of nitrous oxide huffing, sadistic dentist and boyfriend of shop girl Audrey is played for laughs, but Hochman and Mark Carignan (who plays the role of Orrin Scivello, DDS) have gone in a different direction.
There is nothing fun or funny about this creep’s brutal treatment of sweet Audrey, who doesn’t believe she deserves better from life than black eyes and broken bones. The school’s cafeteria where the rehearsal was held has terrible acoustics, but Carrigan’s booming baritone practically blew out the ceiling tiles, and his bloviating about his enjoyment of inflicting pain is horrifying rather than laughable.
Jenni Mae Hopkins, who was last seen in ACT’s “Freaky Friday” and has been a presence in many other past ACT productions, has an appropriately sweet soprano voice, demeanor and look but will have to work on her projection if she is going to be heard over the excellent accompaniment of Nick Roberts and his Worn Out Souls band.
Likewise, Natalie Nelson, who plays Seymour, the Skid Row florist’s assistant whose discovery of a strange plant changes the struggling little flower shop into a flourishing Little Shop of Horrors.
Nelson, a native of Oklahoma who works as a night watch person at College of the Atlantic and as a jewelry assistant at MDI Pearls in Bar Harbor, is a newcomer to the ACT stage — though not the stage, having performed in shows in some Southern states and having assisted the choreographer for the Boston Ballet. She projects a shy manner and has a tuneful singing voice that, with a little dialing up of the dorkiness and volume, seems well-suited for the role of love-struck Seymour, who is determined to rescue Audrey at any cost.
As shop owner Mr. Mushnik, Jonathan Bender is clearly a veteran on local stages with his well-honed acting chops, singing and stage presence.
But the real scene stealers of this show are bound to be the show’s saucy Doo-Wop girls Deb Ashmore, Ally Jordan, Molly Dority and Sonia Berghoff, who is also the production’s musical director. While their harmonies and choreography were still a bit ragged during this run through, the individual voices are terrific and when they get the kinks ironed out, we’re going to fervently hope this adorable quartet doesn’t end up as plant food.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed Fridays and Saturdays, June 2, 3, 9 and 10, at 7 p.m. and Sundays, June 3 and 10, at 2 p.m.