BLUE HILL — If you were out and about on the Blue Hill Peninsula recently, you might have seen an artist spending a few hours capturing a beautiful scene in paint.

Ninety artists painted more than 100 paintings for the Blue Hill Public Library’s Paint the Peninsula Week auction, which runs through Saturday, July 15. Subjects range from Pugnuts Ice Cream & Gelato in Surry to Blue Hill Mountain, the Wooden Boat campus in Brooklin, and Conary Cove in East Blue Hill. The frequent rain may have inspired some new perspectives.

