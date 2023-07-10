Brooklin artist Alison Dibble at Conary Cove in East Blue Hill, with the painting she was working on for the Blue Hill Public Library’s Paint the Peninsula week-long auction that ends Saturday, July 15.
Bernard artist Margaret Beaulieu, painting the old church at the corner of the North Bend and Surry roads in Surry for the Blue Hill Public Library’s Paint the Peninsula week-long auction, which ends Saturday, July 15.
Sedgwick artist Leslie Anderson, painting along the shore of the Salt Pond for the Blue Hill Public Library’s Paint the Peninsula week-long auction that ends Saturday, July 15.
COURTESY OF BLUE HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
Brooklin artist Alison Dibble at Conary Cove in East Blue Hill, with the painting she was working on for the Blue Hill Public Library’s Paint the Peninsula week-long auction that ends Saturday, July 15.
COURTESY OF BLUE HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
Trenton artist Barbara Shelley paints an iconic view of Blue Hill Mountain for the Blue Hill Public Library’s Paint the Peninsula week-long auction that ends Saturday, July 15.
photos COURTESY OF BLUE HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Blue Hill Morning,” by Carol Benson
COURTESY OF BLUE HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Daisy Mayhem” by Johanna Chase
COURTESY OF BLUE HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Grounded,” by MaryAnn Ead
COURTESY OF BLUE HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
Bernard artist Margaret Beaulieu, painting the old church at the corner of the North Bend and Surry roads in Surry for the Blue Hill Public Library’s Paint the Peninsula week-long auction, which ends Saturday, July 15.
BLUE HILL — If you were out and about on the Blue Hill Peninsula recently, you might have seen an artist spending a few hours capturing a beautiful scene in paint.
Ninety artists painted more than 100 paintings for the Blue Hill Public Library’s Paint the Peninsula Week auction, which runs through Saturday, July 15. Subjects range from Pugnuts Ice Cream & Gelato in Surry to Blue Hill Mountain, the Wooden Boat campus in Brooklin, and Conary Cove in East Blue Hill. The frequent rain may have inspired some new perspectives.