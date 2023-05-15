2013: 10 Years Ago
Zoe Scott, executive director of The Grand Auditorium for the past five years, will step down when her contract expires at the end of July.
“It’s a planned transition,” she said Tuesday. Scott said she will continue to work on fund-raising for the landmark theatre on Main Street.
•••
Two dozen volunteers assembled Saturday morning at St. Andrew Lutheran Church on the Downeast Highway to weigh, measure, fill, seal, pack and lug 14,000 servings of low-cost, high-nutrition beans and rice meals. The meals will be distributed to families in need in Hancock and Washington counties by Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth, Tree of Life in Blue Hill and the Maine Sea Coast Mission in Cherryfield.
•••
Ellsworth High School and Middle School students will dance up a storm and sing their hearts out to raise funds for a 2-year-old boy battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Ellsworth High’s show and jazz choirs and Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School’s show choir are hosting the benefit for Camden Bryant at Ellsworth High.
1998: 25 Years Ago
The city’s adult education program needs a place of its own for a daytime program and director Bob Maddocks thinks the A-wing at the middle school might be the place.
On Tuesday, the school committee agreed to study the A-wing’s potential. The committee voted to allocate up to $2,000 to study the conditions of the roof and to determine whether it is feasible to renovate the 45-year-old portion of the former high school.
•••
Deer Isle: A seven-member Deer Isle-Stonington High School chess team finished 12th out of 75 teams in its division at the National Scholastic High School Chess Championship held in Los Angeles this past weekend. Coach Chris Kerrigan said he was “delighted” with the season-ending performance. Last year the team finished 25th in its division.
•••
Four Ellsworth Eagles set a new Penobscot Valley Conference Relay record during Friday’s annual competition. Running in the distance medley, Eagles Jamie Maleck, Louie Luchini, Dustin Frank and Seth Differ sliced 1.64 seconds off the record previously held by the 1996 Sumner Tigers, completing the event in 10:52.54. Junior Louie Luchini clinched it for the Eagles with a 4:19.66 run in the final 1,600-meter segment of the race.
1973: 50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. David Rockefeller signed a contract Monday to purchase Bartlett Island, almost 3,000 unspoiled acres in Blue Hill Bay off Mount Desert Island, from the Dead River Company of Bangor.
Closing on the property exchange, that is, passing of title is expected soon, according to a Rockefeller lawyer in New York.
•••
E.L. Shea Inc. of Ellsworth on Tuesday of this week, was awarded a $360,000 contract for the third phase of the construction of the five million dollar Green Lake Atlantic Salmon hatchery.
U.S. Rep. William S. Cohen, whose office was notified of the contract award, praised the project as one from which Maine “will harvest real benefits.”
•••
Surry: Lucy Leaf and Karla Edmunds of Toddy Pond Road, Surry, left from Bethel, Maine, on horseback yesterday on the first leg of a 3,000-mile journey that will end in central Montana.
The two graduates of the University of Maine in Orono have been planning the trek across the northern U.S. and Southern Canadian provinces for nearly three years.
The pair will travel through the White Mountains, upstate Vermont, the Adirondack National Forest in New York and will eventually cross into Ontario, Canada, by way of Ogdensburg, New York.
The journey will continue along the southern Canadian provinces and will wind back into the U.S. at Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, continuing across the central farmlands of Minnesota, North Dakota and finally ending in mid-September at the base of the Rocky Mountains i Bozeman, Montana.
•••
1923: 100 Years Ago
Rev. and Mrs. Z. Andrews are receiving congratulations on the birth of a son, born Wednesday, May 9, at the Hurley hospital.
•••
William A. Alexander has purchased the stock of goods of C.H. Wooster’s grocery store on State Street, and will continue the business at the same place. Mr. Alexander has leased the Wooster store and storehouse, and also the Burnham store adjoining.
•••
Dr. G.R. Caldwell, formerly of Ellsworth, is in this vicinity for the agricultural department, giving the tuberculin test for dairy cattle. He will be here for two or three weeks. Health officer Woodruff asks that all who have not made arrangements to have their cattle tested, and wish to do so, notify him at once.