Looking Back May 18

Hancock County Sheriff Robert E. Williams receives his certificate from the National Sheriffs Institute. The NSI is a training and professional development organization for first-term sheriffs under the umbrella of The National Institute of Corrections. Williams was sheriff from 1975 until 1978.

 Ellsworth Historical Society Photo

2013: 10 Years Ago

Zoe Scott, executive director of The Grand Auditorium for the past five years, will step down when her contract expires at the end of July.

