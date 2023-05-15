From left, Robin Veysey, Monica Cease, Rylan Brann, Wynne Guglielmo, Carol Ann Duffy and Tom Lange rehearse a scene for “The Old Lady Shows Her Medals,” one of two one-act Readers Theater plays to be performed by Lamoine Community Arts May 19-21 at the Lamoine Grange.
Amelia Ashmore as Mary Anne Rowen, Bobby Welsh as The Storyteller, and Jarod Smith (back row) as Tommy Jackson in a scene from “Tall Tales,” one of two one-act Readers Theater plays to be performed by Lamoine Community Arts May 19-21 at the Lamoine Grange.
From left, Robin Veysey, Monica Cease, Rylan Brann, Wynne Guglielmo, Carol Ann Duffy and Tom Lange rehearse a scene for “The Old Lady Shows Her Medals,” one of two one-act Readers Theater plays to be performed by Lamoine Community Arts May 19-21 at the Lamoine Grange.
PHOTOs COURTESY OF CHERYL CLAIBORNE
Amelia Ashmore as Mary Anne Rowen, Bobby Welsh as The Storyteller, and Jarod Smith (back row) as Tommy Jackson in a scene from “Tall Tales,” one of two one-act Readers Theater plays to be performed by Lamoine Community Arts May 19-21 at the Lamoine Grange.
LAMOINE — Lamoine Community Arts will be offering two one-act plays as part of its Spring Readers Theater program this coming
weekend.
Performances will take place at the Lamoine Grange Hall (7 Lamoine Beach Road) on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of each show.
The first play is “Tall Tales” by Robert Schenkkan, which was first brought to the stage in 1991 just before receiving the Pulitizer Prize in 1992. “Tall Tales” is a one-act (and one-hour) play set in 1890 as coal companies began their march to scavenge the beautiful hills and farms of Kentucky in search of coal. The play tells the tale of the Rowen family of western Kentucky and is directed by Carol Mason.
The second play, J.M. Barrie’s beautiful story, “The Old Lady Shows Her Medals,” is set in London during World War I as a group of poor charwomen compare their sons in the military and their support of the war effort. Filled with humor and pathos, the play is a reminder that wars are not just fought on the front lines. Barrie, who was both an accomplished novelist and playwright, is best known for the story of Peter Pan. “The Old Lady Shows Her Medals” is directed by Anne Stocking.
The LCA is pleased to have an ADA-approved wheelchair entrance. No advance registration required, and donations are greatly appreciated. Refreshments are served between plays. Masks are optional.