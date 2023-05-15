Arts & Living

larksgrove duo

The duo Larksgrove consists of Emma Lee Holmes-Hicks and Peter Zay.

 LARKSGROVE DUO PHOTO

WINTER HARBOR — Two musicians who grew up as country kids and now perform as the duo Larksgrove, blending classical and traditional music, will perform at Hammond Hall on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m.

Larksgrove’s unique interpretations of the classics and novel arrangements of traditional fiddle tunes infuse their performances with inventiveness and surprise, according to organizers. Equally at home in the concert hall and the dance hall, Peter Zay, cello and guitar, and Emma Lee Holmes-Hicks, violin and fiddle, enjoy the challenge of playing new styles of music and difficult repertoire, and their performances reveal the comfort and delight they glean from creative collaboration.

Recommended for you