WINTER HARBOR — Two musicians who grew up as country kids and now perform as the duo Larksgrove, blending classical and traditional music, will perform at Hammond Hall on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m.
Larksgrove’s unique interpretations of the classics and novel arrangements of traditional fiddle tunes infuse their performances with inventiveness and surprise, according to organizers. Equally at home in the concert hall and the dance hall, Peter Zay, cello and guitar, and Emma Lee Holmes-Hicks, violin and fiddle, enjoy the challenge of playing new styles of music and difficult repertoire, and their performances reveal the comfort and delight they glean from creative collaboration.
Both grew up as country kids, Holmes-Hicks on a working farm in central Illinois and Zay in the wooded Berkshires of western Massachusetts. These two accomplished musicians connect not only with their music but through their deep roots in the land and the natural world. From pulling weeds, splitting wood and driving a tractor to studying at top-notch music conservatories and developing careers as performing musicians, Zay and Holmes-Hicks share similar musical paths.
Zay cut his musical teeth playing in rock and heavy metal bands while studying classical cello and donning his tux for orchestra concerts. In her youth, Holmes-Hicks studied Suzuki violin and performed in regional orchestras and string quartets. Then she would kick back and use her fiddle to drive spirited old-time barn dances. The delight these two display in sharing their eclectic music is reflected in the faces of audience members who are captivated by this dynamic duo.