Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — One function of history books is to remind us of how much things have changed — and sometimes, how much they haven’t.

One example of this can be found in Anne Kozak’s new book on the making of Acadia titled simply “Acadia National Park.” At the end of a fascinating section on the herculean job of creating the Cadillac Mountain Road, which opened in 1931, she writes, “One of the immediate concerns after the road opened was inadequate parking at the summit.”

Recommended for you