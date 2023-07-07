Sisters Annie Schermerhorn Kane (left) and Fannie Schermerhorn Bridgham donated the lake and surrounding land at Lakewood. Along with their husbands, they also gave funds to purchase land on Dorr Mountain.
Long before anyone thought of building a motor road up Cadillac Mountain, the Brewer family, who owned much of the mountain, built a buckboard road that was popular with pedestrians or, as in this 1888 photo, for pulling a sled-like wagon.
Working overtime with two other crew members, dynamite man Dennis Doonan was fatally injured when a third stick of dynamite was added to the drill hole while they were blasting a ledge to build the Cadillac Mountain Road.
According to Paul MacQuinn, president of Harold MacQuinn Inc. - a company that worked extensively on Acadia’s bridges, carriage roads and sections of the Loop Road - the vehicle in this photograph appears to have been built specifically for this project in order to move the heavy rocks. His reasoning lies in his never having previously seen a similar vehicle, the use of the wagon wheels and the high placement of the idler gear.
Built in the early 1950s, the motor road bridge over Duck Brook is the longest bridge in Acadia.
Frank Gray skate sails on Eagle Lake in the late 1930s.
BAR HARBOR — One function of history books is to remind us of how much things have changed — and sometimes, how much they haven’t.
One example of this can be found in Anne Kozak’s new book on the making of Acadia titled simply “Acadia National Park.” At the end of a fascinating section on the herculean job of creating the Cadillac Mountain Road, which opened in 1931, she writes, “One of the immediate concerns after the road opened was inadequate parking at the summit.”