BAR HARBOR — Springtime on Mount Desert Island is a bird lover’s paradise. As the weather warms up and the snow melts away, the island comes alive with the songs and calls of hundreds of bird
species.
One of a chickadee’s many calls sounds like the bird is singing, “Spring’s here, spring’s here” as it rings out across the forest. Another of the chickadee’s calls sounds like, “chickadee-dee-dee.” The practice of finding specific words and sounds within a bird call is called a mnemonic, it helps birders to hear and remember different birds.
Rich MacDonald, a local naturalist and founder of the Bar Harbor-based Natural History Center, says a mnemonic is a useful tool to remember the calls of common birds, though one must keep in mind that each bird has multiple vocalizations that they use at different times. Some more examples of common mnemonics are “who cooks for you, who cooks for you all,” which is the call of the barred owl, the “witchity witchity” of the common yellow throat and the “ank ank” of the red-breasted nuthatch.
MacDonald hosts tours throughout the summer months as well as weekly springtime birding sessions throughout the month of May. His birding walks introduce people with varying experience levels to the art and science of bird watching. MacDonald can be found looking for birds on the public trails at Mount Desert Island High School, at Babson Creek Preserve and in the island’s grassy farmland areas.
MacDonald says the area around the high school is “known to be a birding hot spot.” Many different types of waterfowl such as mallard ducks, wood ducks, mergansers and Canada geese can be spotted in the wastewater ponds behind the school, while birds like tree swallows, yellow-rumped warblers, phoebes, juncos and sparrows flit around in the surrounding trees.
Plans to possibly empty the wastewater ponds behind the school may affect bird populations in the area. MacDonald explained that “part of the birds being here is because of insects, and part of the insects being here is due to the water.”
For now, two ponds remain full and birdlife is thriving. Turkeys peek and out of the forest’s edge, yellow palm warblers hop along tree branches and nearby the osprey nesting platform is host to a pair of the large sea hawks.
Birding at Babson Creek is different from birding in the forested area around the high school. The salt marshes there offer a unique habitat for water-loving birds like greater yellowlegs and the Nelson’s sparrow, which nests in the grasses of the salt marsh.
Flocks of geese, gulls and ducks also frequent the preserve. MacDonald says that when looking at a flock of birds “you’ve gotta look at everyone because you may turn up an oddball bird.”
The grasslands of Mount Desert Island, in places like the Stone Barn Farm Preserve, offer yet another environment for bird watchers. Peeking through binoculars at the edge of a field one may find Savannah sparrows, tree swallows, bobolinks and in a rare case, meadowlarks.
Bobolinks, Savannah sparrows and meadowlarks all nest on the ground within fields of tall grass. “We are definitely seeing bobolinks,” said MacDonald, “but not in the numbers we used to.” He explained that this is because most prairie landscapes throughout the country have been turned into farmland or are frequently mowed for hay for livestock. Farmers “want to be respectful of birds, but need food for their animals,” said MacDonald.
Livestock barns can also offer refuge though. Species like the barn swallow are known to flock in the rafters of old barn-like structures around the island.
As spring progresses more and more birds are arriving on Mount Desert Island to find mates and build nests. Others are just passing through on their way to breeding territory further north. No matter what habitat, or what birds are found there, a peaceful morning can be spent scanning the tree line for the feathered friends that create our natural springtime soundtrack.
To tag along on one of Rich Macdonald’s birding tours, create your own custom tour or participate in an island-wide birdathon event on Thursday, May 25, go online to thenaturalhistorycenter.com.