Outdoors in Maine

In Maine, in case you hadn’t noticed, fields of solar panels are multiplying around the state like seagulls at a landfill. In 2021, there were a reported 3,500 sprawling photovoltaic solar installations on what were once open fields or forests. Reportedly, these solar installations generate about 300 megawatts of electricity for the power grid, or less than 3 percent of our state energy usage.

Like so many alternative energy sources, these solar development investments are driven by social concern about fossil fuel energy and incentivized by tax policy and tax credits.

The author is editor of the Northwoods Sporting Journal. His email address is vpaulr@tds.net.

