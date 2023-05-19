Maine Dish

It’s asparagus season! One of my favorite perennial crops (after the herbaceous perennial chives), asparagus have been cultivated for thousands of years. In France, the elegant and slender spears were grown in greenhouses, and enjoyed by royalty. The asparagus plant, which is actually one of the lily family’s cultivated forms, traveled to North America in 1655.

Here in Maine, asparagus is an important homestead and perennial crop. A properly selected and planted site will produce for 15-20 years or longer. Asparagus prefer a sunny, well-drained place free of perennial weeds. The plants are heavy feeders, and perform best in a soil with a pH of 7.

Recommended for you