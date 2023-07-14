Announcements

HANCOCK — The Hancock Woman's Club is hosting its 34th Annual Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 29, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center.

A chicken BBQ dinner includes: 1/2 chicken, salads, rolls, biscuits, assorted desserts and beverage. This event is a fundraiser to benefit Hancock County scholarships and the Community Center.

