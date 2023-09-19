Shoreline cleanup in Lamoine Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19, 2023 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAMOINE — Volunteers are being sought for a shoreline cleanup that will take place in Lamoine on Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of the Maine Coastal Cleanup.The cleanup crew will meet at 11 a.m. at Farm’s Edge Road off Douglas Highway. Volunteers must be steady on their feet and dressed in sensible shoes, work gloves and clothing that might get dirty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular ‘Rogue’ wave capsizes lobster boat Motorcyclist dies in Stonington crash Deer Isle standoff ends with arrest after several hours A hurricane's a' comin: Area prepares for Lee's arrival Deer Isle man charged after standoff E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition September 14, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.