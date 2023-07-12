Jazz concert in Cherryfield Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHERRYFIELD — The jazz quartet Moment's Notice will be performing on Thursday, July 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cherryfield Academy Community Center.All are welcome to come out and enjoy listening to this straight-ahead jazz and Latin music performance. Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the center and the arts program fund. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Blue Hill's Merrill & Hinckley general store to close Brooklin couple's death a murder-suicide, police say Hancock County Sheriff's log week of July 13 Food dudes: Crosby brothers launch Black Sheep food trailer in Ellsworth Inmate sought after walking off work site E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition July 6, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.