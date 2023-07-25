Historical society meeting set Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMHERST — The Upper Union River Historical Society's 2023 Annual Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at the Amherst Town Hall. Doors will open at 10.The scheduled program is "The Upriver Churches: Settlement to the Present," which will be followed by a potluck lunch and the society's annual business meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Seven-hour standoff ends in suicide Aging candlepin bowling alley held together with gum and heart Maine Marine Patrol recovers body of Gray man from Penobscot River Million dollar cash bails sought in Lamoine shooting Down East Family YMCA names Matt Montgomery as new CEO E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition July 20, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.