Announcements

CASTINE — Blue Hill Heritage Trust is sponsoring a bobolink migration and grassland walk on Saturday, June 10, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Hatch’s Cove in Castine.

Grab your binoculars and come take a walk through Hatch Cove’s beautiful bobolink habitat with Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Downeast Audubon and Laura Lecker from Ag Allies.

Recommended for you