Announcements

CHERRYFIELD — The Cherryfield Congregational Church will host a Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast on Saturday, June 24, from 7-9 a.m. as part of Cherryfield Days.

The cost is $8. The menu will include green scrambled eggs, regular scrambled eggs, plain or blueberry pancakes, ham, sausage links, apple juice or orange juice, coffee and muffins.

Recommended for you