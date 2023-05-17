Book sale at Ellsworth Library May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library will be holding a one-day book sale on Saturday, May 20.The book sale will take place in the library’s Riverview Room from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Payment is only by cash or check.For more information, call the library at 667-6363. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Former Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant on the auction block DNA testing to be used to ID victim in fatal fire Local business owner named Young Entrepreneur of the Year Bunker’s Wharf to reopen under new ownership Hancock County Sheriff's log week of May 11 E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition May 11, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.