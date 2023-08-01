Announcements

ELLSWORTH — The Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library are holding a summer book sale. The sale will take place in library’s Riverview Room, located at 20 State St. in Ellsworth.

Sale hours are Thursday, Aug. 10, from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

