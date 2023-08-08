Announcements

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Congregational Church’s annual blueberry festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will include a blueberry pancake breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m., lobster and crab rolls from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., live music, craft vendors, children’s games, baked goods and more.

Recommended for you