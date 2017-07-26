Old Jail to have emergency repairs soon

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Historical Society spoke to the Hancock County Commissioners Tuesday about plans for emergency repair to the Old Jail at 30 State St.

The 1885 structure’s deterioration is causing safety issues for nearby pedestrians and vehicles due to falling bricks, according to county officials. The Old Jail was given to the Historical Society in 1997 on the condition that the building would be maintained.

“We’re going to be doing some emergency repairs to some brickwork,” said Terri Cormier, the Historical Society’s president. “I think it’s going to be between $5,000 to $6,000.”

Cormier said the society had lined up a contractor but he’s had a death in the family, so the project has been delayed.

“We’re going to get the stuff taken care of that needs to get done right now,” Cormier said.

Also, the society has met with a professional fundraiser.

Commissioner Bill Clark thanked Cormier for her “diligence.”

“Well, thank you for your patience,” Cormier said.

Commission Chairman Antonio Blasi asked Cormier what insurance coverage the society has on the property.

“I don’t have it with me,” Cormier said. “We have full coverage with Rosborough.”

Clark added, “More importantly, be assured that the contractor is insured.”

In May, Hancock County Facilities Director Dennis Walls cordoned off an area around the Old Jail to prevent courthouse workers and visitors from parking alongside the building. Loose bricks have fallen on nearby pedestrians and vehicles. The last incident was in January.

Hancock County is liable for any incidents that occur from falling bricks because the government owns the footprint around the Old Jail building. The Historical Society owns a walkway from the Old Jail to a State Street sidewalk, according to Cormier.

Parking is already limited at the courthouse, so the commissioners have been trying to come up with ideas to provide more parking. They have considered paving the lawn in front of the Old Jail to provide parking.

A conservationist from Sutherland Conservation and Consulting told the society Jan. 20 that the jail “is in an advanced state of deterioration.” The circa 1885 building gutters and down spouts ceased to function as far back as 50 years ago.