Marijuana, School Improvement Facing Blue Hill Town Meeting Voters

By Jennifer Osborn

BLUE HILL — Voters at the annual Town Meeting in April will have a referendum question dealing with local regulation for marijuana-based businesses.

The referendum, along with the election, will be held Friday, April 7, at the Blue Hill Town Hall. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Warrant articles will be taken up Saturday, April 8, at the Blue Hill Consolidated School starting at 9 a.m. The meeting usually adjourns in the afternoon.

At Town Meeting on Saturday, voters will consider an article that would allow Blue Hill to borrow $1.5 million to make needed improvements to the school.

A public hearing on that borrowing will be held on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

“We’ve uncovered a bunch of stuff that needs to happen,” said Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt. “It’s not going to happen through the regular budget.”

Hurvitt said the selectmen are “supportive of putting out a bond for 15 or 20 years.”

If voters approve borrowing the funds, the project would address paving, a sprinkler system, new classroom space, gymnasium moisture issues, new lighting, doors and bleachers as well as a reconfigured locker room space.

Hurvitt will have an architect, engineer and Blue Hill School Board members at the March 8 hearing.

In related business, voters will consider a proposed school budget that is up 3.91 percent, or $215,716, over the current year’s budget.

The total proposed education budget for 2017, which includes tuition for high school students, is $5,734,892.67.

The current year’s budget is $5,518,644.35.

The increase is largely due to increases in special education costs — $163,519, Hurvitt said.

The other chunk, $47,440, is from the first loan payment for a project to make life safety improvements at the school.

If not for those two items, the budget would be essentially flat or up $4,757, according to the superintendent. No new positions are proposed.

The selectmen are still tweaking the proposed municipal budget.

Selectman Jim Schatz said he expects a warrant to be finalized by Friday.