Local high school football players participate in Lobster Bowl XXVIII

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth/Sumner’s Keith Jordan, Bucksport’s Josh Geagan and Mount Desert Island’s Chris Farnsworth represented Hancock County and the East team in Lobster Bowl XXVIII on Saturday in Saco.

Players were required to raise a minimum of $500, which went to 22 hospitals throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Schools sent one player to participate in the game, which is played annually as an all-star game of sorts for graduating seniors heading off to college.

Jordan played offensive tackle, and Geagan and Farnsworth played linebacker and defensive back, respectively. Farnsworth made the first two tackles of the game for the East team, but the West won the game 55-18 to avenge last year’s 58-52 defeat and improve its all-time record in the series to 19-9.