Geography bee set in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library will be hosting the annual National Geographic Bee for fourth- to eighth-grade homeschoolers on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Every year thousands of schools across the country participate in the event, which is sponsored by the National Geographic Society.

The contest is intended to increase public awareness and student interest in geography and to encourage teachers to include the subject in school curricula.

The library’s event is free and no reservations are necessary. The winner of the bee will advance to the next level of competition, a written examination that will determine who will compete at the state level.

For sample questions and tips on preparing for the bee, check the National Geographic Society’s website at www.nationalgeographic.com/geobee/.

For more information on the Jan. 26 event, call Libby at 374-5515.