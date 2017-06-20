Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 22

ELLSWORTH — On the night of June 14, police received a report of a road rage incident on North Street. There was a complaint that one party had passed another at a high rate of speed on the right-hand side of the road. That incident was followed by one operator grabbing another operator by the throat and putting her boyfriend in a headlock.

Police classified it as a he said/she said incident, and none of the parties involved wanted to press charges.

On June 16, a woman on High Street “reported being harassed and nearly run over” by another woman.

Police said there is an ongoing harassment issue between the two parties. After reviewing video footage, officers were unable to confirm the alleged victim’s complaint of almost being run over. The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Thefts

Joshua Owens, 31, of Tennessee and Katie Snow, 31, of Ellsworth were summoned on one charge of theft each after they allegedly stole $99.74 worth of cosmetics from Walmart on June 15.

Robert E. Pinkham, 32, of Hancock was arrested June 16 and charged with theft (with prior convictions) after he allegedly stole $227.42 worth of merchandise from Walmart on June 16. That included $155 worth of video games and a gaming controller.

Pinkham also was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule Z drug (alprazolam).

Arrests

Erika N. Gray, 24, of Blue Hill was arrested June 14 at the Hancock County Jail when she turned herself in there on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a prior charge.

Bil Orland, 51, of Watseka, Ill., operating under the influence on Downeast Highway June 14. Orland was stopped and subsequently arrested after police received a complaint about his driving.

Dale Pollard, 26, of Orland, criminal speeding on the Bucksport Road on the morning of June 17. Criminal speeding is defined as 30 or more mph over the posted limit. Police said Pollard was clocked at 90 mph in a 55-mph zone (35 mph over).

Joseph L. Gionet, 52, of Ellsworth was arrested June 19 on a probation revocation charge. Gionet was arrested after he was seen walking on the Bangor Road.

Traffic violations

Marisole T. Lopez, 18, of Sullivan, operating after suspension (civil violation, failure to pay fine) on High Street June 17.

John C. Campbell, 40, of Glenburn, passing on solid double yellow lines, June 16 on the Bangor Road.

Speeding tickets

Gregory Forrest, 52, of Surry, 69 mph in a 45-mph zone on the Mariaville Road June 17.

Joshua A. Lombard, 26, of Newport, 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road June 16.