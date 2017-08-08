An author’s legacy of love

Dear Editor:

Nearly 60 years ago, with the publication of his first Paddington Bear book, Michael Bond showed us that children and animals share a natural bond. The beloved author, who passed away recently at 91, helped legions of children and adults alike understand that animals have thoughts and feelings.

Bond was inspired to write about the marmalade-loving bruin who’s in search of a home after seeing newsreels of British children being evacuated during World War II.

“I had memories of children being evacuated from London with a label around their necks and all their possessions in a suitcase, and this became part of Paddington as well,” he told the BBC. “Paddington Bear was a refugee with a label: ‘Please look after this bear. Thank you.’”

Bond liked looking after guinea pigs — they lived free-range in his London home — and to honor his legacy, we hope that others will be inspired to look after animals, too. To learn how, visit www.PETA.org.

Craig Shapiro

PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Va.