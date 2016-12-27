Members of the George Stevens Academy boys’ basketball team celebrate with their Gold Ball after beating Waynflete to win the Class C title Feb. 27 in Augusta. It was the team’s first state title since 2003 and third overall. PHOTO BY TIM SUELLENTROP/REACH MAINE MARKETING The year in pictures — GSA, Ellsworth boys’ basketball make title runs December 27, 2016 by Mike Mandell on Basketball, Sports The 2015-16 season was a memorable won for boys’ basketball teams throughout Hancock County, and it resulted in state title game appearances for two sets of Eagles: Ellsworth and George Stevens Academy. Ellsworth’s 52-34 win over the Orono Red Riots on Feb. 20 gave the Eagles their first regional title in 28 years. The team fell short of claiming a fifth state title after losing to Lake Region in the Class B final, but the Eagles still finished the year 17-5. They also posted a 10-game win streak along the way. Nick Bagley (left) and Bruce St. Peter wear the official game nets around their necks in celebration of the Ellsworth boys’ basketball team’s win over Orono in the Class B North title game Feb. 20 in Bangor. The win gave Ellsworth its first regional title since 1988. PHOTO BY TAYLOR VORTHERMS Down the road, George Stevens Academy (21-1) won its first state championship in 13 years by beating the Waynflete Flyers 59-46 in the Class C title game. It was the first state title as GSA head coach for Dwayne Carter, who had previously won it as a player in 1979 and as an assistant coach in 2003. Bio Latest Posts Mike Mandell Mike Mandell is The Ellsworth American’s sports editor. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2016 and moved to Ellsworth that August. Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all) The year in pictures — GSA, Ellsworth boys’ basketball make title runs - December 27, 2016 GSA boys’ basketball overcomes flu to top Ellsworth - December 17, 2016 Bucksport wrestling breaks through against Ellsworth - December 14, 2016