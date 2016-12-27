The year in pictures — GSA, Ellsworth boys’ basketball make title runs

The 2015-16 season was a memorable won for boys’ basketball teams throughout Hancock County, and it resulted in state title game appearances for two sets of Eagles: Ellsworth and George Stevens Academy.

Ellsworth’s 52-34 win over the Orono Red Riots on Feb. 20 gave the Eagles their first regional title in 28 years. The team fell short of claiming a fifth state title after losing to Lake Region in the Class B final, but the Eagles still finished the year 17-5. They also posted a 10-game win streak along the way.

Down the road, George Stevens Academy (21-1) won its first state championship in 13 years by beating the Waynflete Flyers 59-46 in the Class C title game. It was the first state title as GSA head coach for Dwayne Carter, who had previously won it as a player in 1979 and as an assistant coach in 2003.