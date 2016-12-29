The year in pictures – Ellsworth/Sumner makes amazing comeback December 29, 2016 by Mike Mandell on Football, Sports Ellsworth/Sumner football players celebrate after a 34-28 homecoming win against Washington Academy on Sept. 29 in Ellsworth. The win was the first of the season for the Eagles, which had to come back from a 22-0 deficit to claim the victory. Ellsworth/Sumner also defeated Stearns/Lee Academy later in the season. PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL Bio Latest Posts Mike Mandell Mike Mandell is The Ellsworth American’s sports editor. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2016 and moved to Ellsworth that August. Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all) The year in pictures – Ellsworth/Sumner makes amazing comeback - December 29, 2016 The year in pictures — GSA, Ellsworth boys’ basketball make title runs - December 27, 2016 GSA boys’ basketball overcomes flu to top Ellsworth - December 17, 2016