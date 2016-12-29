Thursday - Dec 29, 2016

The year in pictures – Ellsworth/Sumner makes amazing comeback

December 29, 2016 by on Football, Sports

Ellsworth/Sumner football players celebrate after a 34-28 homecoming win against Washington Academy on Sept. 29 in Ellsworth. The win was the first of the season for the Eagles, which had to come back from a 22-0 deficit to claim the victory. Ellsworth/Sumner also defeated Stearns/Lee Academy later in the season. PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Mike Mandell

