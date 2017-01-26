Winter Fest set for Feb. 11 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN — This year’s Mountain View Youth Sports Winter Fest will be held Feb. 11 at Sullivan’s Flanders Pond.

An ice-fishing derby will be held from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m., and there will be three categories from which contestants can win prizes. The day also will feature sledding, a 50-50 raffle, four-wheeler racing, live entertainment and concessions. Proceeds from concessions will go to the Phillip Carter Reading Foundation, and all others will go toward Mountain View Youth Sports.

Tickets are available at Tideway, Young’s, Hancock Grocery and Franklin Trading Post. The entry fee for the ice-fishing derby is $10, and full rules for the competition will be available at Flanders Pond’s public beach on the day of the event.