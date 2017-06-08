Upsets abound in baseball, softball quarterfinals games Thursday

ELLSWORTH — Thursday was a day of surprising results in high school baseball and softball, and teams from around Hancock County were at the center of the drama.

The eighth-seeded Ellsworth softball team delivered one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when it beat the top-seeded Gardiner (15-2) 6-2 on the road. Callie Hammer had three hits for the Eagles, and Mackenzie Chipman allowed only two hits in a complete-game effort.

Ellsworth (12-6) advances to play No. 4 Oceanside (15-2) in the semifinals Saturday, June 10. If the Eagles win, they will face second-seeded Old Town (15-2) or third-seeded Hermon (16-1) for the Class B North title early next week.

In baseball, a four-run seventh inning and a complete game from pitcher Matt Burnett gave No. 5 Ellsworth (13-5) a 6-1 over No. 4 Nokomis (14-3). Sam Horne had two hits to lead the Eagles at the plate. Ellsworth faces No. 1 (14-3) Old Town on Saturday.

The George Stevens Academy baseball team was on the opposite end of a shocking result when it fell to No. 8 Fort Kent (11-7) 3-2 in Class C North. The No. 1 Eagles (13-4) were in search of their second straight regional title.

Bucksport baseball ended its season with a 9-9 record after losing to No. 3 Orono (11-6) 6-5 on a walk-off single. Jacob Ames had two hits and two RBIs for the sixth-seeded Golden Bucks.

On the softball diamond, No. 2 Bucksport continued its undefeated season with a 9-2 victory over No. 7 Piscataquis (10-8). Kate Saunders had four hits and 10 strikeouts to lead the Golden Bucks to victory.