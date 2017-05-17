Tracy’s Karate hosts 102nd tournament

ELLSWORTH — Nearly 200 competitors from Maine and Canada came to Ellsworth recently to participate in Tracy’s Karate’s 102nd tournament.

Students as young as 4 and as old as 75 competed for over 200 trophies. Those who won first-, second- and third-place prizes secured qualification for October’s championship tournament in Bucksport.

Ten students were promoted to the next degree of the black belt rank at the tournament. Those students were Linwood Bridges, Eben Richardson, Kelton Hallett, Jay Peavey, Malorie Young, Malcolm Grant, Jenna Rice, William Wilson, Adam Edgerly and Olivia Underwood.

Also acknowledged were local students who received awards for throwing and fighting in their respective divisions. Those students were Marissa Richardson, Marleigh Richardson, Bridget Kutney, Jordan Brouty, Brendan Hamby, Spencer Hamby, Ryan Gross, Howie Curtis, Tom Anderson, Jim Dunn, Nick Dunn, Everett Beal, John Baranowski, Matt Shea, William Wilson and Parker Cross.

The students will head to Presque Isle on June 17 for the next competition.