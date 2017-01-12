Sumner’s Kala Young signs to play at UMaine-Machias

HARRINGTON — Sumner’s Kala Young signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball for University of Maine at Machias before the team’s Wednesday, Jan. 4, road game against the Narraguagus Knights.

Young called UMaine-Machias “the right fit” because of its smaller size and proximity to her hometown of Gouldsboro. The UMM campus is only 45 minutes from Gouldsboro, the easternmost town in Hancock County.

“I have a sister who’s been there for a couple years, so I know the campus pretty well,” Young said. “I wanted the place where I felt most comfortable and could play at the right level, and this was it.”

Young began playing traveling basketball in fourth grade while she was living Mariaville and immediately fell in love with the sport. She has also played for the Peninsula School in Gouldsboro and the Hancock County-based Downeast Basketball Club AAU team over the years.

During her time at Sumner, Young has started games at both forward and center. She scored six points and added several offensive rebounds against a Narraguagus team that won the Class C state championship last season.

“Kala has always been one of the leaders on our team,” Sumner head coach Bimbo Pinkham said. “She’s one of our best players around the basket, and she gives it her all even when the going gets tough. You have to feel good for a kid like that getting an opportunity at the college level.”

UMaine-Machias head coach Troy Alley attended the game and presented the letter for Kala to sign. The Clippers are 4-7 under Alley this year with wins over Great Bay Community College, Unity, Hampshire College and NHTI.

Kala’s father, James, said his daughter also received offers from the University of Maine at Farmington and Curry College in Milton, Mass. Although each school had something different to offer, UMaine-Machias seemed to stand out from the rest of the pack.

“The coaches and everyone, they just all really made it seem like they wanted her,” James said. “We couldn’t be happier that she’s gotten this opportunity. It’s a real privilege for her to be able to play in college, and we’re all going to enjoy continuing to watch her play.”